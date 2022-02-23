Joe Glen Lee age 59, a resident of Elba, AL died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Friday, February 25, 2022 beginning at 3:00 PM with Min. Steve Reneau officiating and Johnny Dyess providing the eulogy. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, afternoon February 25, from 12:30 PM until 2:30 PM.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Cortlin (Matthew) Bond, Birmingham, AL; sister, Judy Lee (John) Hughes, Montgomery, AL; nieces Emily (Andy) Lawton, Atlanta, GA, and Katherine (Joshua) Jackson, Atlanta, GA; and a great niece, Eleanor Lawton also of Atlanta; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tesha Rene Lee, along with his parents, Mary Alice and John Glen Lee.
