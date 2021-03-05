Joey E. Eagerton

Joey Edwin Eagerton age 44, a resident of Panama City Beach, FL, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his apartment in Mobile, AL. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 6, 2021 beginning at 1:00 PM with Ricky Grant officiating. Burial will follow in the Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home of Elba. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6, from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted, or those wishing to make memorials, are asked to do so to a charity of their choice.
Joey was a 1994 graduate of Enterprise High School, received his B.S. degree from Troy University in 1998, and his M.S. degree in Physician Assistant studies from Alderson Broaddus University in 2004. He had worked in Panama City for the last seven years, until recently excepting a position with the University of South Alabama in Mobile, so he could be closer to his daughter. He was a devoted fan of Auburn football, could always be predicted to be watching the New Orleans Saints with his friend Randy, and had recently became of fan of the Ole Miss Rebels after "Tori's" decision to attend Ole Miss to further her studies. Joey will be remembered for having the biggest heart, always loving his family and friends, and doting over his daughter "Tori".
Joey leaves behind daughter - Victoria Breann Eagerton of Oxford, MS; mother - Nadine Schloemer of Elba; father - Larry (Greta) Eagerton of Enterprise, AL; along with two stepbrothers, Kevin Wyatt of Kinston, AL, and Chad Wyatt of Tuscumbia, AL. He is also survived by maternal grandmother - Ilene Grant of Elba; a special cousin - Stacy (Angel) Harrelson of Biloxi, MS, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Parker Grant, and paternal grandparents Alvie and Onyx Eagerton.
