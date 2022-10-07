John Dennis Rogers, age 58, of New Brockton, AL died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his home in New Brockton. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Watson and Rev. Kevin Kelley officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: wife - Gracie Louise Rogers, New Brockton; daughter - Erin Lyn (Connor) O'Gorman, Calera, AL; son - Jonathan Olen (Jessica) Rogers, Elba, AL; grandson - Jonathan Olen Rogers, Jr., Elba; sisters- Dianne (Chester) Sexton, New Brockton, and Sandra Henderson, Elba; brothers - Donald Ray (Judy) Rogers, Charles (Betty Sue) Rogers, Doug Rogers, Mike (June) Rogers, Paul (Sonya) Rogers, all of Elba; nieces - Amy (Josh) Taylor, Kelsey (Aaron) Smith, both of Elba, and Katie Rogers, Enterprise, AL; great nephew - Dalton Rogers, Elba, numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his father - James Olen Rogers; mother - Minnie Ina Rogers; brothers - James Rogers, Bob Rogers and Rickey Rogers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.