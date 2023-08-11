John Frank Hudson

John Franklin "Frank" Hudson 84 of Brundidge, AL died Friday, August 11, 2023 at his home. Graveside services will be held at St. John Baptist Church on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Averyt Walker officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Lillie Frances Hudson of Brundidge, AL; daughter, Vanessa (Benjamin Smith) Hudson of Fort Lauderdale, FL; granddaughter, Ramona Smith of Fort Lauderdale; and brother, Jack Langley Hudson of Selma, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Foy Hudson and Mildred Langley Hudson Clark.
