JOHN GRADY SASSER
Mr. John Grady Sasser, age 90, a resident of Elba, Ala., died Thursday, May 6, 2021, at his home. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021, at New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery with Hayes Funeral Home directing.
John worked many years at the Big Bear grocery store in Elba as produce manager, and after it closed, continued to work at the IGA in Opp. He will be remembered as loving husband, father, and grandfather by those which knew him best.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Ed Edgar Sasser, along with a sister, Shirley Kelley.
Survivors include his wife: Pat Sasser, Elba; sons: Lamar (Roxana) Sasser, and Dennis Paul (Tonya) Sasser, both of Elba; sister: Chistine Nelson, Opp, Ala.; brother: Charles Sasser, Elba; six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.