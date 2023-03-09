Mr. John Harper age 93 of Elba, AL died Wednesday, March 8th, 2023, at Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, AL. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Private burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Sunday, March 12, 2023 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Survivors include: son - John Burton Harper, Jr., Nashville, TN; daughter - Tiffany Harper (Stephen) Blount, Tuscaloosa, AL; granddaughter - Harper Blount, Birmingham, AL,; grandson - Johnathan Blount, Tuscaloosa.
Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his wife - Gloria Huey Harper, father - Frederick Marion Harper, Sr., mother - Flossie McIntyre Harper, sister - Helen Sue Harper, brothers - Frederick Marion Harper, Jr., and William Howard Harper.
