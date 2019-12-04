John Joseph Burkett, age 70, of Harlingen, TX died Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home. John was born on July 11, 1949, in Elba, AL, the son of James Frank and Willie Myrle (Goodson) Burkett. He graduated from Elba High School in 1967. John served his country in the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Karen Hulett on November 24, 2010 in Union Springs, AL. John was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church. Memorial services will be held Friday December 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens of Elba with Hayes Funeral Home of Elba in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Karen; three sons, Joshua Burkett of Marianna, FL, Jeremy Burkett and wife Kimberly of Troy, AL, and Jefery Burkett and wife Nacona of Brundridge, AL. He has four grandchildren. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jane Burkett, four nieces and one nephew, one great niece and one great nephew. He has three step-children, Sara, Benjamin and Matthew and four step grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James and William Burkett and one sister Emily Burkett.
