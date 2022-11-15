Mr. John Lamar Stewart, age 85, a resident of Jack, Ala.,, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral will be held Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Dorcus Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating and Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Prescott, Patrick Oblesby, Heath Oglesby, Jake Oglesby, and Clay Ellis.
After graduating from Troy State University, Mr. Stewart did many things during his working career. He began as a teacher before transitioning into being a longtime surveyor for Coffee County. Mr. Stewart also proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Airforce.
His deep love and strong faith in the Lord was obvious in his dedication to his church. He served as a deacon at Dorcas Baptist Church for over 60 years. Everyone who knew him knew he loved his God, his country and his community and would do whatever he could to serve them.
Mr. Stewart was preceded in death by his parents: Hinton and Minnie Stewart, along with an infant sister, Verlon Stewart.
Survivors include numerous cousins, and his caregivers: Terry and Judy Oglesby and Myra Ellis.
