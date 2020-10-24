John Lamar Willis age 54, a resident of Enterprise, AL died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his home. Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Sunday, October 25, 2020 beginning at 4:00 PM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating and Debra Crosby speaking. Burial will follow under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home and Covid-19 restrictions will apply. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to the SOS animal shelter.
John was born to the late Jena Harris Hullendar Willis and Jonathan Marvin Willis on June 20, 1966. He loved old vehicles, Alabama football, and German Shepherds.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a dear friend Katonia Campbell. He is survived by four brothers, Jay Hullendar, TN, Jonathan, Wayne, and Earl Willis, GA, and two sisters, Theresa Walters, TN, and Virginia Willis, GA. He is also survived by many loving cousins and a dear aunt, Marlene Willis.
