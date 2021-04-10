John Maddox

John Reese Maddox age 55 of Elba, AL died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held from Whitewater Baptist Church
Cemetery on Sunday, April 11, 2021 with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating.
Survivors include: sons - Johnathon (Katie) Maddox, and Joshua Maddox, both of Elba; grandsons - Zander Maddox, Jeremiah Maddox, and Aleister Maddox, all of Elba; granddaughters - Shelby Maddox, and Lysandria Maddox, both of Elba; brother
- Gerald Scott (Nikki) Maddox, Phenix City, AL.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buck & Naomi Maddox.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Maddox family.
