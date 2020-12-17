John Nelson Swartz, Jr. of Georgia died Monday, December 14, 2020. He was 65 years old.
A graveside service will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Corbin Griffin officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing.
John was born April 13, 1955 in Maryland. He was preceded in death by his father, John Nelson Swartz, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Alice Nolin Swartz; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
