Mr. John Roland Cauley, age 75, of Elba, Ala., departed this life Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Alabama.
Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Stanley Key officiating. Committal services will follow in the Consolation Cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Survivors include: Wife - Carolyn Sue Cauley, Elba, AL, Daughter - Donna Coppage, Elba, AL, Daughter - Betty Dueitt, Elba, AL, Son - Buddy Cauley, Elba, AL, Brother - Billy Wayne Cauley, Opp, AL, Brother - Chuck Brooks, Opp, AL, 10 Grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren.
Mr. Cauley was preceded in death by his Father - Dalton A Cauley, Mother - Eunice Mae Cauley, Daughter - Susie Sims, Granddaughter - Stacey Cauley.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Cauley family.
