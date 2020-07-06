John Thomas Love of Enterprise, AL died recently. Memorial service was held Friday July 3, 2020 from Coleman Funeral Home Chapel in Elba, AL with Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba directing.
Latest News
- Basin Baptist Church plans 10 a.m. Sunday worship beginning July 5th
- Brainstorms for 7/2/2020
- Miss Isaacs to wed Mr. Weeks
- Elba City Schools superintendent discusses plans in motion for reopening in August
- Southern Tractor Company bringing new economic development to Elba
- Coffee County BOE amends 2020-2021 school calendar with with students returning to school Monday, Aug. 10th
- Notice of Publication - estate of Tommy Vance Tyler
- Elba's Notice of Election of Municipal Officers
Most Popular
Articles
- Miss Isaacs to wed Mr. Weeks
- Southern Tractor Company bringing new economic development to Elba
- Cheyenne Vanessa Bowman
- Notice of Publication - in the matter of Agnes Lorene Coleman
- Elba's Notice of Election of Municipal Officers
- Coffee County BOE amends 2020-2021 school calendar with with students returning to school Monday, Aug. 10th
- Rhonda Parker
- Elba City Schools superintendent discusses plans in motion for reopening in August
- Notice of Publication - estate of Tommy Vance Tyler
- Marilyn Barbara Prevatte
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.