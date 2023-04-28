Johnetta Renee Howell age 52 of Elba, AL died Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Medical Center Enterprise. Graveside services will be held from Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Mr. Douglas Howell officiating. Burial services will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Survivors include: husband - Douglas Paul Howell, Elba; sons - John Randall Craddock, Mobile, AL, and Christopher Wyatt Howell, Elba; brother - Dave Blaine Mays, Crestview, FL; sister - Naoma Franks, Cumming, GA,
Mrs. Howell was preceded in death by her father - John Randolph Craddock, mother - Betty Lou Craddock, and brother - Claude Frederick Mays.
