Mr. Johnny Cole of New Brockton, AL died February 16, 2023 at Westside Terrace, Dothan, AL.. Funeral Service were held Saturday February 25, 2023 at Springfield Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Mr. Johnny Mack Cole’s was born on April 23, 1940, the fourth of four children born to the late Vester and Flora McGowan Cole of New Brockton. Two siblings, John Earl and Charles, preceded him in death.
Johnny Mack confessed Christ at an early age and joined the Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member until his health failed him. He worked at CONAGRA for thirty-seven years.
Johnny Mack was the husband of Ammie Jo Williams; and to this union one son was born, Vincent Earl.
He leaves to cherish memories, his son, Vincent (Barbara), one granddaughter, Amy Floyd, one great, Akiva Floyd, former wife, Ammie Jo Williams, all of Enterprise, AL; sister, Dorothy Holliway, San Antonio, TX; one sister-in-law, Barbara Cole, New Brockton; one nephew, Kellen (Amber) Cole, Hendersonville, TN; two nieces, Kendra Cole, Auburn, AL and Cande Moore, Enterprise; great nieces, Kinsley and Layla Cole, Hendersonville, TN; Zharia Moore and Gabrielle Philon, Enterprise; great-great niece Isana Smith; first cousins, Ellon Williams, San Antonio TX; Helen Crittenden, New Brockton; Janet Coleman, Orangeburg, SC; and Edith Ann Flanning, Enterprise. He also leaves to mourn a host of other relatives and friends.
