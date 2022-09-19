Mr. Johnny Foley, age 74, of the Curtis Community died Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Flowers Hospital.
Mr. Foley is survived by his wife, Mary Bowden Foley; daughters, Miranda Foley and Olivia Foley Morrow and husband, Scott; sons, Bryan Albert Foley, Shannon Watson and Jason Watson & wife, Pilar; grandchildren, Kiranda and Chase Foley, Aubrey and Johnny Cru Morrow, Cole Foley, Miranda Marler and husband, Steven, and Victoria Watson; great-grandchildren, Denver Rose Ross and Addy Marler; along with all of Johnny’s Cowen family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara McCart Foley and Fred Foley; and grandparents, Jessie and A. A. Foley.
Funeral services for Mr. Johnny Foley were held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel with burial following in the Foley Family Cemetery at Danley’s Crossroads. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Randall Pearson will be officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Watson, Shannon Watson, Scott Foley, Scott Morrow, Jerry Lee Broxton and Chase Foley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.