Johnny L. Smith age 80 of Enterprise, AL died September 15, 2019 at Flowers Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services were held Friday September 20, 2019 at St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Burial followed at Elam Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday September 19, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Johnny L. Smith was born Oct. 2, 1938 to the late Eddie and Cassie Smith of Enterprise.
He is preceded in death by three brothers; Floyd, Willie, and L.K., his wife Olivia G. Smith, daughter, Lumon Smith, and granddaughter Tawana E. James.
Johnny joined the U. S. Army at an early age and during his time of service he rose to the rank of E8 Master Sergeant.
Johnny leaves to cherish his memories; wife; Annie J. Smith; daughters; Leviett (Keith) Bradford, Ohio, Youwanna (Mickey) Saffold, Columbus, GA; goddaughter, Mary Thomas; stepdaughters; Trina and Jasmine Smith; siblings, Fred (Muriel), James, Jessica, George (Ruby), Jo Mack, Lance Curtis (Bonnie), Charles (Debra), Eula, Mary (Eddie); nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and two adopted children - Lisa McGhee and Brenda Bethea, plus a host of nieces nephews and cousins.
