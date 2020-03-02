Johnny Mack Brown age 69 of Elba, AL died February 22, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services were held Saturday February 29, 2020, 11:00 A M at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba withColeman Funeral Home of Elba directing.
He was born on June 5, 1950 in Elba, to the late Cleveland and Vera Mae Brown. Johnny spent most of his life working at Dorsey Trailers and helping maintain the family farm.
Johnny is proceeded in death by his brother Ray Brown, sister-in-law Brenda Brown, brother Clarence Brown, sister Dorothy White, brother-in-law Joe White, granddaughter Makayla Wilson and nephew Patrick Brooks.
Johnny is survived by his wife of 43 years, Darlene Brown; son John Marcus (Monica) Brown of Elba; daughter Connie (Jarvis) Wilson of Pensacola, FL.; sisters Willie Mearle Golden of Waterloo, NY, Emma (Richard) Clark of Columbus, OH; brother, David (Joan) Rowe of Corning, NY; brothers-in-law Donnie and Johnny Tillis, both of Elba, Larry Tillis of Brantley, AL; sisters-in-law Dorothy Tillis of Brantley; and Christine Tillis; his loving grandchildren, Jahari Brown, Jamarcus Brown, Jaiden Wilson, Monique Trice, Dominique Trice, Donique Muhammad and Ebonee (Tevin) McNair. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.