Johnny McGowan age 68 of Enterprise, AL died recently at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services were held Tuesday October 15, 2019 at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise.
Johnny McGowan, Jr. was born May 27, 1951 to the late Johnny McGowan, Sr. and the late Mary Johnson. Johnny was born and raised in Enterprise. He was father of five daughters, Felecia Jones (Shane) of Enterprise, Valerie Jones (deceased), Tosha (deceased), Eula Jossett Lee (deceased), and Janetta Kelly (Bradly); three sons, Johnny (John Boy) Jones III, twin boys Johnny and Joe (deceased); brothers; Jimmy (Mary) Jones of Tampa, FL, and Maime (Bud) Hunter, both of Tampa, FL; sisters, Mary Ann (Richard) Evans of Meridian, MS, Marie (Trip) Johnson of Tallahassee, FL , Debra (Paul) Johnson of Enterprise, and Shirley Johnson (deceased); ten grandchildren - Amber, Latosha (deceased), Tabrianna, DeTron, Jamal, Sheronicka, Shanarion, Joshuan, Kemaris and Vontavis; his wife of twenty years - Barbra Ann Jones; thirteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends, one dear friend Judge Gary McAliley and his family.
