Joshua Burdeshaw

Joshua Jehu Burdeshaw age 41, a resident of New Brockton, AL was found Wednesday, September 21, 2022 near Elba, having succumbed to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. In accordance with his wishes, no formal services will be held.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Dasey Ginnettie Burdeshaw, New Brockton; daughters, Dasey M. Burdeshaw, Cullman, AL, Morgan Danielle Burdeshaw, and Alexzandra Paige Burdeshaw, both of New Brockton; along with a son, Joseph Wayne Burdeshaw also of New Brockton. He is also survived by sisters, Mary M. Burdeshaw, Elba, AL, and Linda S. Burdeshaw, New Brockton; along with brothers, Douglas J. Burdeshaw, Elba, and Wayne E. Burdeshaw of New Brockton.
Josh was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Wayne Burdeshaw.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the Burdeshaw family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.