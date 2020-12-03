joshua mehaffey

Mr. Joshua Roy Mehaffey, age 37, of Jack, Ala., died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from New Hope Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Keith Price officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to help pay burial expenses. Survivors include his daughter: Khloe Jayde Mehaffey, Jack; mother: Tammy Luther, Jack; father: Roy Mehaffey Jr., Jack; and sister: Brandy Koon, Phenix City, Ala.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.