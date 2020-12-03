Mr. Joshua Roy Mehaffey, age 37, of Jack, Ala., died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Troy Regional Medical Center in Troy, Alabama. Graveside services will be held from New Hope Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Keith Price officiating. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to help pay burial expenses. Survivors include his daughter: Khloe Jayde Mehaffey, Jack; mother: Tammy Luther, Jack; father: Roy Mehaffey Jr., Jack; and sister: Brandy Koon, Phenix City, Ala.
