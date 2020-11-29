Joyce Skinner

Joyce Nell Skinner age 73 of Elba, AL died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Troy Health & Rehabilitation in Troy, AL. Graveside services will be held from New Haven Baptist Church Cemetery on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating.
Suvivors include: son - Lee Skinner, Elba; grandson – Jackson Skinner, Jack, AL; sisters - Betty Bryan, Columbus, GA, Rita Dubisar, Wanda Machicote and Pat Mauldin, all three of Elba, Eloise Kirkpatrick, Columbus, GA, Shirley Averett, Denham Springs, LA,
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is serving the Skinner family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.