Judith Elaine Davis Brunson age 70, a resident of Elba, AL died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held at Eastern Gate Memorial Gardens, Pensacola, FL on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Kevin Kelley officiating. The family request the omission of flowers and ask memorials be made to either the Elba United Methodist Church children's program, SOS Animal Shelter, or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in memory of Ms. Brunson.
Judith leaves behind a son - Jason (Julie) Brunson, Galveston, TX; grandson - Lennon Schweigert, and granddaughter - Layne Schweigert, both of Pensacola; sister - Janice (Van) McCall, Elba; sister-in-law - Minette (Don) Kimbro, Montgomery, AL, along with a niece - Britany (Jonathan) Howell, Dothan, AL, and a nephew - Todd McCall of Hattiesburg, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Randall Brunson, by a son, Josh Brunson, along with her parents, Mavis Marie Davis and Leroy Dalton Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.