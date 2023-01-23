Mrs. Judith Norene Reeves, age 84, of Elba, Ala., died Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at her residence.
Judith was born January 21, 1938, to the late Gene and Lovie Barbaree Brewer. She was a talented seamstress who loved making clothes for herself and her granddaughter. She was a loving mother, and she preferred to always stay busy doing something.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home, Enterprise, Ala., from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m., at Fairview Baptist Church with Reverend Bryan Sawyer officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 3052 Highway 87, Samson, AL 36477.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband of 60 years, Euvhon Reeves, three brothers, and four sisters.
Survivors include her children: Obie Gene Reeves (Joy Angela), Kinston, Ala., Drew Vaughn Reeves (Sherry), Colorado, and Toby Dean Reeves (Anita), Huntsville, Ala.; grandchildren: Renee Reeves, Andrew Reeves, and Ethan Reeves (Caitlyn); brother: Gibson Brewer (Patti), Michigan; sister: Ann Liedel, Michigan; sister-in-law: June Kelley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
