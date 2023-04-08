Judy Norris

Judy Kay Norris age 76 of Elba, AL died Friday, April 7, 2023 at her home. Funeral services will be held from Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Garry Winstead officiating. Burial services will follow in the Peaceful Acres Memorial Gardens cemetery. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include: daughter - Kimberly (Tim Hudson) Lusher, Elba; son - Patrick Norris, Opp, AL; grandsons - Aaron (Seven) Norris, Ozark, AL, - Troy Funk, Birmingham, AL, and Trey Funk, Elba; granddaughters - Brooklyn Norris, Elba, AL, Granddaughter - Christen Norris, Auburn, AL; great granddaughter - Nora Kate Norris, Ozark; sisters - Patsy Reeves, Sumter, SC, and Annie Wollschlager, Pensacola, FL; niece - Christine Zoghby, Daphne, AL.
Mrs. Norris was preceded in death by her husband - Delmar Ray Norris, father - Troy Vesta Rogers, mother - Vonnie Mae Rogers, sisters- Faye Wyatt and Bonnie Graves, brother - Jimmy Rogers.
