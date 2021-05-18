It is with heavy hearts, the family of Kassidy Brooke Smith age 9, announce the passing of their "little girl". Kassidy gained her wings Friday, May 7, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident
south of Elba on highway 189 while in route home from school. The family plans to celebrate her life at New Home Cemetery on Tuesday morning, May 11, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Mike Medley officiating. Burial will follow in New Home Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. No public visitation will be held prior to these services, instead, the family will greet friends at the cemetery following the committal service.
Kassidy touched so many lives in her short nine years here with us and will be forever missed. She was an energetic presence with a gift of bringing happiness to those she encountered. Even though she was the "baby" of the family, she exhibited maturity beyond her years. She as most girls, enjoyed playing in the grown-ups makeup, and the occasional dress up games, but her happiest times were being outside, and she had a fearless love for her animals.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother - Brandi Harrison Smith, and father - Michael Keith Smith, a Brother - Matthew Smith, and a Sister - Reagan Smith, all of Opp, Alabama. she is also survived by maternal
grandmother - Sherry Harrison, and maternal grandfather - Danny Harrison, Elba, AL; paternal grandmother - Ann Cauley, and Paternal Grandfather - Jerry Cauley, Opp, AL, Paternal Grandmother - Patricia Smith, and Paternal grandfather - Dee Smith, Cottonton, AL; maternal great grandfather – Levy Kelley, Elba, along with several aunts, uncles, and extended family.
