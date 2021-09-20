Mrs. Katherine Farris Jacobs, a resident of the Rocky Head Community, near Ariton, AL died early Thursday morning, September 16, 2021, at her home. She was 91 years old.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the Rocky Head Baptist Church with Reverend Bill Weed and Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Burial followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vivian B. Adams School, 2047 Stuart Tarter Road, Ozark, Alabama 36360.
Katherine “Missy” Farris was born to Rushia and Dock Blue Farris in the Damascus Community, near Elba. She graduated from Damascus Junior High School and Elba High School before enrolling in the Troy State Teachers College where she graduated with a BS Degree in Elementary Education. After teaching for a number of years, she earned her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Auburn University, Auburn, AL. Her teaching career spanned thirty-five years.
Mrs. Jacobs was an active member of the Rocky Head Baptist Church until health issues hindered her participation. She taught Sunday School, Training Union, Vacation Bible School, serving as Director of VBS and Chairman of the Homecoming Committee for over forty years. She was active in the Women’s Missionary Union and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Jacobs was a member of the Delta Cappa Gama for many years, and she was active in the Ariton Matrons Study Club for over twenty-five years, serving in all positions of leadership. She was a member of The Dale County Retired Teachers Association.
Mrs. Jacobs is preceded in death by her son, Ernest Vernon “Ernie” Jacobs; husband, Ernest Harold Jacobs; father, Dock Blue Farris; mother, Rushia Farris; brothers, Charles, James, and Billy Blue; sister Faye and uncle and mentor, Leman Farris.
Surviving siblings are sisters Kate Hudson and Ted of Auburn, AL and Sara Pietraontoni of Lady Lake, FL; one brother, Omega Farris and wife, Sherry, New Brockton, AL; sister-in-law, Agnes Farris, New Brockton; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Also surviving are three brothers-in-law and spouses: Kenneth and Mary Ann Jacobs, Athens, AL, Earl and Margarette Jacobs, Hartselle, AL and Frank and Maxine Jacobs, Ariton.
