Mary Kaylon Arnold age 52, a resident of Elba, AL died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home. Graveside services will be held at Danley's Cross Roads Cemetery on Monday, August 2, 2021 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Derek Snellgrove officiating. Burial will follow in the Danley's Cross Roads Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Kaylon leaves behind her mother - Mary Jon Taylor Brown, Elba; son - Jeremy Arnold, Elba; nephew - Ashton Rodriguez, Atlanta, GA; as well as other friends and family, Theresa Miller, Elba and Amanda Taylor Sanders of Coffee Springs, AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vince Arnold, father, Manuel Waylon Nelson, and by her sister, Kerri Rodriguez.
