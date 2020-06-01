Kaylun M Gray

Mr. Kaylun M. Gray, age 21, of Elba, Ala., died Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Crestview, Fla. Kaylun was born June 11, 1998. Those wanting to show support to the family may send flowers directly to the family or by planting a memorial tree in memory of Kaylun M. Gray. He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Goosby, and grandparents, Lillie Mae Rodgers and Angela Mellissa Gray. Survivors include his mother: Kabreshia Gray, Elba; three siblings: Terriun Goosby, Terriyana Goosby, and Kaitlyn Horstead, all of Elba; aunts and uncles: Jessica Pitts, James Pitts Jr., Jaquinta Knighton, Laderis Gray, and Tara Phillips; grandparents: Annie Dean Craighead and Eloise Goosby, both of Elba; a host of cousins; and a special and beloved girlfriend: Akyra Shania Dawson, Opp, Ala.

