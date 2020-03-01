Keith Jones

eith Jones age 58, a resident of the Goodman Community died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be held at Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bruce Williams officiating. Burial will follow with Hayes Funeral Home directing. The family request in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery fund, c/o State Bank & Trust Company, 206 E. Grubbs, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Keith leaves behind his mother- Nellie Jones, and brother - Glen Jones and sister-in-law - Nancy Jones all of the Goodman Community, along with a daughter - Wendy Jones of California; nephew - Chris (Molly) Jones, New
Brockton, AL, and niece - Michelle (Joseph) Seay also of New Brockton. He also is survived by two grand nieces and one grand nephew.
He was preceded in death by his father Hilton Jones.
