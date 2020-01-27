Mr. Keith Richardson, age 57, a native of Enterprise, Ala., died recently.
Funeral services were held Jan. 25, 2020 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directing.
Richard Keith Richardson was born September 14, 1962 in Enterprise. After graduating from Enterprise High School in 1980, he joined the United States Army Reserve.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Roy D. Richardson Sr.
Survivors include his mother: Dorothy J. Richardson; two brothers: Phillip Richardson (Tracy), Vista, Calif. and Roy Richardson, Chattanooga, Tenn.; a sister: Linda Arnold, Chattanooga; two sons: Rasheen Carlton and Tryntin Richardson, Vista, Calif.; two daughters: D’Shonci Richardson, Cleveland, Ohio, and Constance Lawrence, Camden, NJ; seven grandchildren; two uncles; five aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
