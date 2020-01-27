Keith Riegle

Keith Clinton Riegle, age 69, of Enterprise, AL, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Enterprise First United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Lutrell, Rev. Ryan Martin and Rev. Gary Daniel officiating. The family will receive visitors in the church parlor from 10:00 A.M. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or online to: donate.LLS.org; or to The Mercy Fund c/o Enterprise First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Keith was born and raised in Davison, MI on the Riegle Centennial Farm. He graduated Valedictorian from LakeVille Memorial High School and Summa Cum Laude from Western Michigan with a Bachelor’s Degree in Aviation Engineering and received his MBA from Xavier University. He had a successful career as a high-level executive for several aviation and automotive companies. He was instrumental in setting up and leading the manufacturing process for the Cruise Missile Program.
He and his wife were active members of their church, where he loved to serve with the Hope Outreach Ministry and the Men’s Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton Bixby Riegle and Erma D. (Rockafellow) Riegle.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Sue Riegle, Enterprise; daughters, Cynthia Ann (Riegle) Hosea and her husband, Ross, San Antonio, TX; Lori Christine (Riegle) Cate and her husband, Chris, Tallahassee, FL; Katie Riegle, Enterprise, AL; grandchildren, Ava, Cameron, and Colton Cate; Nathan and Ben Hosea; sister, Ina Jean (Riegle) Nelson and her husband, Brit, Davison, MI; and several other relatives and friends whom he loved dearly.
You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: <www.searcyfuneralhome.com>.
