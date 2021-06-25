Mr. Kenneth Dale Grogg, age 69, of Elba, Ala., died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Ala.
Graveside services and burial will be held Friday, June 25, 2021, from Evergreen Cemetery, at 3 p.m., with Rev. Sam Self officiating. Hayes Funeral Home will direct the services.
Mr. Grogg was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Lee Grogg; mother, Mary Carolyn Grogg; brother, John Grogg; and sister, Cathy Bringhurst.
Survivors include his sons: Kevin Grogg, Elba, Joey (Amy) Grogg, Bedford, Texas; brother: Ricky Grogg; and grandchildren: Katlyn Grogg, Kalab Grogg, and Kaden Grogg, all of Elba, Chloe Grogg, and Kaylee Grogg, both of Bedford.
