Kenneth Eugene Jones age 60, a resident of the Goodman community died Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, 2021 beginning at 2:00 PM with Rev. Stanley Key officiating. Burial will follow in the Goodman Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's
Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Mr. Jones is survived by son - Kenneth Cassidy Jones, Level Plains, AL; daughter- Tobitha (Benjamin) Caal, Samson, AL; brother - Danny Jones, New Brockton, AL; sister - Martha Ann (Junior) Brown, Enterprise, AL; sister-in-law - Dianne Grantham, Enterprise; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Kenneth was preceded in death by a daughter, Crystal Nicole Jones, by his parents, Willie Jewel and Samuel Eugene Jones, along with a sister, Nancy Jean Thews.
