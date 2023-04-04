Kenneth Johnson

Kenneth Mixon Johnson age 85 of Elba, AL died, Monday, April 3, 2023 at Medical Center Enterprise. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, April 7, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM with Rev. Galen McWaters and Rev. Kit Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, April 7, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Survivors include his brother-in-law, Don (Linda) Flowers of Jack, AL, brother-in-law, Charles Whatley of Jack, AL, longtime friend and caregiver, Ellie Gideon of Elba, and a multitude of nieces and nephews who were the benefactors of his gifts and wisdom.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Flowers Johnson, his parents, Comer Mixon and Kitty Eudora Johnson, brother, Joseph Johnson, and sister, Martha.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL is serving the Johnson family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.