Kenneth "Kenny" McLeod age 61 of Troy, AL died Thursday, August 3, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Donnie Marler officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
He is survived by his wife, Janet McLeod of Troy, AL; daughter, Kayla Pope of Troy; brothers, Harold McLeod of Troy, and Randall McLeod of Good Hope, AL; sisters, Shelia Hardy of Elba, AL, Sharon Moncrief of Troy, and Angelia (Mickey) Napper of Jack, AL; brother-in-law - Marcus (Heather) Pope of New Brockton, AL; numerus nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilma June and Carl Bascom McLeod, and sisters, Renee Forehand and Cheryl Little.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.