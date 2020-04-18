Kenneth Steven Drake, age 72 of Miami, FL died at home with
his family on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was also born in Miami, Florida on
Tuesday, January 13, 1948 to the late Kenneth and Johnnie Drake. He
served his country in the United States Air Force and as a fire fighter for
Miami-Dade County.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 46 years: Rosy E. Drake; children: Jennifer (Pedro) Gonzalez, Bryan (Ida) Drake and Nicholas Drake; grandchildren: Drake Gonzalez, Colburn Gonzalez, Mackenzie Gonzalez, Lola Drake and Nina Drake and sister: Wynona Anders.
Graveside services will be held at Veasley Chapel Cemetery in Dozier, AL under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, of Elba, AL.
