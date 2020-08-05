Kenyata Edmondson

Kenyata Lashay "Tookie" Edmondson age 16, a resident of Jack, AL
died Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at Hayes Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 7, 2020 beginning at 3:00 PM with Rev. Matthew Morris, and Rev. Daniel Bundrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Jack Assembly of God Church Cemetery under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home. Visitation will be at Hayes Funeral Home on Friday, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Those
attending will be asked to follow the social distancing guidelines, and the use of masks will be required.
"Tookie" leaves behind to cherish her memory, parents, Wanda Gayle Edmondson, and Ronny Lyn Edmondson, Jack; birth mama - Pricilla Gray, Enterprise, AL; brother - Jonah Edmondson, Troy, AL; sisters - Daphne
Calhoun, Enterprise, Anna (Marcus) Taylor, Elba, AL, Elizabeth Bonchi, Mobile, AL, Melisa (Travis) McCulligh, Opp, AL, Cerra Edmondson, Jack, and Keely Edmondson, also of Jack. She also leaves behind nieces - Hannah, and Sara Grace, along with nephews - Brock, and Rhoan.
