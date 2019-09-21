Ms. Lakesha Michelle Simmons, age 40, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1979 to James Alvarion and Doreen Michelle Simmons in Enterprise, Ala.
Funeral services were held Aug. 3, 2019 at Johns Chapel A M E Church. Burial followed at the church cemetery.
Most of Lakesha’s childhood was spent in Fort Meade, Maryland with her grandmother. In 1997 her grandmother, Betty Jean Simmons, relocated back to Enterprise, Ala., where Lakesha continued her education, graduating in 1998.
Lakesha graduated with honors from Capps College in 2004. She majored in medical technology.
She was proceeded in death by her mother, Doreen Michelle Simmons; aunts, Tammy Kathleen Walker, Lavonne St. John; and uncle, Benny Giles.
Survivors include her daughter: Briana Michelle; grandson: Bryson Michael; father: James Alvarion; grandmother: Betty Jean; aunts: Vivian Michelle and Bridgett Simmons; uncles: Roderick Simmons and Richard Monday; siblings: Travera Walker and Robin Ray; cousins: Jamie Simmons, Jovan Simmons, Saphira Simmons; and a host of additional cousins and friends.
