Lance Cory Bailey, age 41 of Kinston, AL Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his residence. In accordance with his wishes no formal services will be held.
Survivors include: father - Mark Bailey, mother - Lisa Bailey, McKinley Bailey all of Kinston; and son - Cody Bailey of Samson, AL.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, AL, is serving the Bailey family.
