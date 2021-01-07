Mrs. Laouida Ann Messick Miller, age 74, of Brantley, Ala., died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Medical Center Enterprise in Enterprise, Ala.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at 2 p.m., from the Pine Level Community Cemetery with Rev. Mike Medley and Rev. Derek Williams officiating and Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directing.
The Miller family thanks the Medical Center Enterprise ICU nursing staff for the professional, and compassionate care shown during her battle with COVID-19 and commend Dr. Rick Harrelson. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Medical Center Enterprise ICU Nursing Staff.
Survivors include her daughter: DeAnn (Judd) Bowers, Brantley; son: Tim (Melissa) Miller, Elba; grandson: Damon Cody (Tiffany) Miller, New Brockton, Ala.; granddaughters: Emily Ruth Cronk, Auburn, Ala., and Sarah Alice Cronk, Brantley; great-grandson: Jaxon Cody Miller, New Brockton; and great-granddaughter: Liberty E. Miller, New Brockton.
