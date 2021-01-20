Larry Allen White age 80 of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home. In accordance with his wishes there will be no public services.
Survivors include: wife - Mary Virginia White, Enterprise; daughters - Angel Stempinski, Enterprise, Mallory (Scott) Creech, Kinston, AL, and Marah Clements, Enterprise; sons - Tommy (Angel) Wilson, Daleville, AL, Arthur (Crystal) Wilson, Ozark, AL, and Kirby Wilson White, Enterprise; 22 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Hayes Funeral Home of Elba, Alabama is serving the White family.
