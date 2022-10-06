Mr. Larry Farris Reeves, age 64, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, unexpectedly at his home in the Basin Community of Coffee County, Ala.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and Lenora Reeves.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Reeves and daughter, Amanda Reeves; along with his siblings, Linda Farris, Rachel Barbaree, Billy Reeves, Cathy Odom, and Judy Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Home Cemetery Fund, c/o Keith Boutwell, 3290 County Road 415, Elba, AL 36323.
