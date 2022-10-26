Mr. Larry Odom age 71 of Elba, AL died at his home Tuesday evening surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements will be announced upon completion By Hayes Funeral Home and Cremations.
Latest News
- Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
- Governor awards over $19 million to improve Alabama communities; Elba and New Brockton each to receive funds
- Tigers offense leads the way in 55-27 win over Florala
- Public Auction - Batten's Paint & Body
- Coffee County, Alabama: Notice of General Election
- Notice of Public Meeting: Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton
- Brainstorms for 10/20/2022
- EHS choral department students participate in acting master class through Auburn University partnership
Most Popular
Articles
- Miss Elba named second runner up at Miss National Peanut Festival
- Governor awards over $19 million to improve Alabama communities; Elba and New Brockton each to receive funds
- Public Auction - Batten's Paint & Body
- Tigers offense leads the way in 55-27 win over Florala
- Coffee County, Alabama: Notice of General Election
- Cindy Reeves
- Elba Police arrest murder suspect
- Elba teen dies from apparent gunshot
- Capps wins Elba Country Club crown
- Notice of Public Meeting: Waterworks and Sewer Board of the Town of New Brockton
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.