Mr. Larry “Scott” Crosby, age 59, died peacefully in the early afternoon Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at his home in Kinston, Ala.
Scott was the first child born to Larry Crosby and Joyce Davis Hinson (formerly Crosby) on Nov. 13, 1963, in Florala, Ala. He attended Florala City Schools and graduated from Florala High School in 1981. He attended Lurleen B. Wallace Community College and Auburn University, where he graduated with a degree in poultry science in 1997.
While Scott held various jobs, he realized his true calling when he became a teacher at 40. As a teacher, he had a notorious stubborn streak evident in his refusal to give up on his students. The care he showed to them may have been viewed as unconventional, but the students never doubted that he loved them. For his students, “knucklehead” was a term of endearment. He will always be remembered for his life’s motto: “If you are going to be stupid, then you better be tough.”
Of Scott’s many titles, one of his favorites was “Coach.” He coached a youth league or school sport each of the last 25 years. He was a fierce competitor who wanted to win every game. On the field is where he taught some of his most important life lessons that helped many boys become men. Lessons that those young boys remember for life.
Scott’s tendency to push the boundaries started early in his life and became infamous. He never wanted to be typical. His desire to live outside the ordinary was evident in his numerous tattoos; his beloved beard; his vivid candor; his love for his family; his passion for God; and his bulldog toughness. “Crosby” was as tough as they come. His long, courageous battle with colon cancer exemplified that.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 6 p.m. from the Chapel of Wyatt Funeral Home in Opp, Ala., with Shaun Moore officiating. Lifelong friend Joey Jackson shared special memories during the service. The family received friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 p.m. until service time.
Memorial donations may be made to Cancer Freeze at www.cancerfreeze.org or may be mailed to: Cancer Freeze, P.O. BOX 92, Florala, AL 36442
Scott was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ashley Renee Crosby, and his mother, Joyce Davis Hinson.
Survivors include the love of his life, his wife: Tami Weeks Crosby, Kinston; sons: Adam Crosby, Enterprise and Jeb Crosby, Kinston; daughter: Kaitlan Crosby Stacks (Clay), Red Level, Ala.; granddaughter: Raylan Stacks; grandson: Ronan Stacks; father: Larry Crosby (Nancy), Andalusia, Ala.; and brother, Michael Crosby (Kim), Florala.
