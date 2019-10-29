Mrs. Laura Jane Corbitt Mack, age 83, of Elba, Ala., died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala. due to complications from cancer.
Jane was lovingly known by her family as Mama Jane, MJ, and Granny.
Jane loved her family more than anything in the world. The only thing she loved more was God. She was happiest when she was around her family, laughing and carrying on. She always had a stash of smarties and peanut M&Ms in case of emergencies. She enjoyed playing games and did not let her love for you get in the way of winning. She loved all animals and we joke that she will be known as “the cat lady” in heaven. Our dogs Bubbles, Patton and Sidney never left the dinner table without a few special treats. Jane’s entire career was in nursing, always serving others with selflessness and compassion. She was a true woman of God and the most precious gift she gave her children was faith. We can’t imagine life without her but know we will see her again one day.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, 11 a.m., at Hayes Funeral Home in Elba with Minister Greg Hanchey officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery, 813 W Commerce Street, Greenville, Ala. (across the street from Dunklin and Daniels Funeral Home). Hayes Funeral Home of Elba is in charge of all arrangements.
Flowers are being accepted or donations may be made to Liberty Church of Christ (Building Fund), PO Box 404, Elba, Alabama 36323.
Jane was preceded in death by her first husband of 22 years Michael Emory Corbitt Sr.; her second husband of 21 years, JC Mack; her parents, Mary Ella and Stephen Emmett Rowe; and her brothers Bobby and Richard Adams Rowe.
Survivors include her children: Jennifer Presley (Stephen), Christy Lux (Joseph), Michael Corbitt (Lauren), Kenneth Mack (Connie), Paul Mack, Jerry Mack (Regina), John Mack (Mary) Keith Mack (Dana); 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
