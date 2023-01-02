Elba, AL (36323)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by strong thunderstorms during the afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.