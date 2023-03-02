Mrs. Laveral Pritchett, age 90, of Leesburg, Ga., died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
She was born Sept. 19, 1932 in Coffee County, Ala. and lived there for 56 years. She moved to Dothan, Ala. in 1988 and resided there until 2012 when she relocated to Leesburg.
Laveral was employed as a seamstress for several years.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel (Dothan, Ala.,) with Rev. Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Elba, Ala. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Leesburg United Methodist Church Building Fund, PO Box 207, Leesburg, GA 31763.
Laveral was preceded in death by her parents, Ellis and Barbara Wilson Adkins; her husband, Grover “Bill” Kelley; her son, Billy Kelley; her second husband, Elvin Pritchett; and her step grandson, Justin Childers.
Survivors include her son: Gary (Kathleen) Kelley; step daughters: Karla (Tim) Johnson, and Karan McDaniel; her grandchildren: Matthew Kelly and Amanda Kelly; her step grandchildren: Chris Morris, Kristie White, Amy Granberry, and Daniel Massey; along with her great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
