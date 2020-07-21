Mr. Laymon Ware of Enterprise, Ala. died recently. Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise directed private services for the family members.
Latest News
- Ms. Louise Davis
- CLUB YESEPOCH installs new officers
- Annsley Padgett honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower
- Cate Capps asks City Council to consider annual birthday celebration for City of Elba
- EMA director cautions that COVID-19 numbers are trending up for Coffee County
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Notice of Opportunity for Proposal - City of Elba
- Notice to any person holding a claim against Destin Deep Sea Adventure LLC
Most Popular
Articles
- TRAFFIC CHANGES IN DOWNTOWN ELBA!
- Notice of Completion from Donald Smith Company Inc
- Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure - Ethel S. Mobley and James A. Mobley
- Brainstorms for 7/16/2020
- Cate Capps asks City Council to consider annual birthday celebration for City of Elba
- Notice of Opportunity for Proposal - City of Elba
- Notice of Publication - In the Matter of Louise M Nicholson
- Annsley Padgett honored with a miscellaneous bridal shower
- Don Ray Boswell
- Mary Agnes Coleman
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.