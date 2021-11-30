Mr. Getheral Lee "Bubba" Pinckard, Jr., 74, of Pell City, AL died on November 28, 2021 in Birmingham, AL.
Mr. Pinckard was a long-time member of the Alumni Board of Troy University. He was the former owner of PinCorp Rentals, former owner of B&B Equipment Rental, and former owner of Advantage Rental.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Pinckard.
He is survived by his sons, Chuck Beaver (Tonya) and Mitch Pinckard (Carolyn); sisters, Judy King and Pat Sharpless; grandchildren, Savannah, Carasie and Grayson Beaver, Christian & Zakary Pinckard, Lisa Jones, Hollie Reeves, and Samuel Reeves; great-grandchildren, Lilli and Caitlyn Chambliss, & and Keegan Jones.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Baptist Women's Ministry of the First Baptist Church of Pell City.
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
